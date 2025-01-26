Taiwan residents entitled to liberty and right to settle in mainland: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:30, January 26, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday said Taiwan residents are entitled to the liberty and right to settle in the mainland.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding punitive measures imposed by relevant Taiwan authorities on three local residents who possess mainland IDs.

The hyping-up of related news by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities aims to deter and suppress Taiwan people from making free choices, Chen said, adding that such an unscrupulous move to disrupt cross-Strait exchanges and integrated development is not only condemned by the people, but also doomed to fail.

In stark contrast, the mainland will continue to create better conditions and broader spaces for Taiwan compatriots to study, work, start up their own businesses and settle here, said the spokesperson.

