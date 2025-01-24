Mainland official visits Taiwan business people, compatriots ahead of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:46, January 24, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland's top Taiwan affairs official has extended festive greetings to representatives of the Taiwan business community ahead of the Spring Festival, and reaffirmed the mainland's commitment to deepening cross-Strait integrated development and delivering benefits to Taiwan compatriots.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks during his visit to Taiwan enterprises and cross-Strait exchange events with nearly 400 Taiwan businesspeople and compatriots in Shenzhen, a technology hub in southern China, and Xiamen, a coastal city located near Taiwan, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Song learned about the business operations and development of Taiwan enterprises and listened to their opinions and suggestions. He emphasized that the mainland will continue to refine policies and mechanisms to promote cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, while further advancing cross-Strait integrated development.

The shared values of peace, harmony and the pursuit of a better life among people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait remain the foundation of the development of cross-Strait relations, Song said.

He expressed the hope that Taiwan compatriots will uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, firmly oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, and work together to expand cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and achieve integrated development.

"The warm atmosphere of Spring Festival brings a sense of comfort. The mainland's support for Taiwan enterprises and compatriots has given those from Taiwan and Taiwan-funded businesses in Fujian greater confidence to continue their investments and support the cross-Strait integrated development," said Wu Chia-ying, executive vice president of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland. Wu attended a cross-Strait exchange event celebrating Spring Festival in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, on Thursday.

Designated as a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development, Fujian saw 920,000 trips by Taiwan compatriots in the past year, and 8,817 trips were operated on direct routes between Fujian's coastal areas and Kinmen and Mazu, transporting over 1.37 million passengers, marking year-on-year increases of 67.2 percent and 78.8 percent, respectively.

In 2024, the mainland achieved its primary goals for economic and social development, shaping new advantages for cross-strait economic cooperation and providing new opportunities for Taiwan compatriots and businesses to deepen their engagement in the mainland, Song said.

Last year, 7,941 Taiwan-funded companies were newly opened on the mainland, and the trade volume across the Strait reached 292 billion U.S. dollars, up 9.4 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs.

Guangdong Province, where Shenzhen is located, serves as the front line of China's reform and opening up and is geographically close to Taiwan. It has become one of the first destinations for Taiwan compatriots and businesses venturing into the mainland.

"Most of the Taiwan businesses in Guangdong were engaged in manufacturing in the past. But now they can leverage their advantages to make forays in the service industry, semi-conductors and artificial intelligence here," said Jeff Chen, president of the Dongguan Taiwanese Business Association.

Guangdong is a representative example of Taiwan businesses seeking success on the mainland. Official statistics reveal that by the end of 2024, Guangdong had introduced nearly 35,000 Taiwan enterprises, involving more than 94 billion U.S. dollars of investment.

Hsu Fu-hsien, president of the Taiwanese association in Shenzhen, who also manages a manufacturing company, has been settled in Shenzhen for 35 years. "I benefited a lot from the reform and opening up in the 1990s. We are now keeping in pace with the times to invest more in automation and innovation," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)