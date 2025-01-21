6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 08:22, January 21, 2025

TAIPEI/BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tainan City of China's Taiwan, at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 14 km, was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 120.51 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.

Tremors were felt in Taipei, lasting for over 10 seconds, and several aftershocks occurred after the quake.

According to local media reports, two people are being rescued after a house collapsed in Tainan.

