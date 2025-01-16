Mainland welcomes more Taiwan residents to settle in mainland: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:26, January 16, 2025

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, gestures at a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday extended a welcome to Taiwan residents who are optimistic about their development prospects in the mainland and decided to obtain residency here.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question about Taiwan residents holding mainland ID cards.

The mainland will go through procedures in accordance with laws and regulations and grant ID cards to the Taiwan residents who want to settle here, according to the spokesperson.

"We will continue to provide better conditions and more space for Taiwan compatriots to study, work and start businesses in the mainland," Chen said.

Concerning Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' comments on the ID card issue, Chen said those were just another attempt to maneuver so-called "cognitive warfare."

It is Taiwan residents' own choice as to whether to study, work, live, or settle down in the mainland, he said.

The DPP authorities' hyping of the "mainland threat," coercion and restriction of Taiwan residents' independent choice, and deprivation of their opportunities for better development are against the will of the people and would lead nowhere, Chen said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)