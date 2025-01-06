Mainland official stresses promoting cross-Strait ties in meeting Taitung County head

Xinhua) 10:03, January 06, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland official Song Tao on Saturday stressed advancing cross-Strait ties and opposing "Taiwan independence" during a meeting with a delegation led by Taitung County head Rao Ching-ling in Beijing.

Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told Rao that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family and should remain close and united.

The mainland will safeguard and promote the well-being of compatriots on both sides and continue advancing the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, he added.

At the same time, Song emphasized the importance of adhering to the 1992 Consensus, opposing "Taiwan independence" and working together for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Rao expressed gratitude for the mainland's decision to resume and expand shipments of sugar apples from Taitung. She said that cross-Strait exchanges, based on upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," would promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties and benefit compatriots on both sides of the Strait.

