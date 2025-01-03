Taiwan authorities urged to cease obstruction of cross-Strait media exchanges

Xinhua, January 03, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Thursday condemned Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te for deliberately obstructing media exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the office, made the remarks after Taiwan authorities announced the suspension of a Fujian-based newspaper and its parent organization from stationing reporters in Taiwan for "engaging in united front work."

Chen said the Lai authorities have been restricting and obstructing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation since taking office. Now they are making baseless accusations against a mainland media outlet.

For over 20 years, the mutual stationing of journalists has significantly enhanced cross-Strait understanding and contributed to peaceful relations, Chen said, calling the Lai authorities' move a "regression" in media cooperation.

He denounced the move as "a deliberate sabotage against cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation," urging the Lai authorities to immediately cease their political manipulation.

