Taiwan authorities urged to cease obstruction of cross-Strait media exchanges
BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Thursday condemned Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te for deliberately obstructing media exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the office, made the remarks after Taiwan authorities announced the suspension of a Fujian-based newspaper and its parent organization from stationing reporters in Taiwan for "engaging in united front work."
Chen said the Lai authorities have been restricting and obstructing cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation since taking office. Now they are making baseless accusations against a mainland media outlet.
For over 20 years, the mutual stationing of journalists has significantly enhanced cross-Strait understanding and contributed to peaceful relations, Chen said, calling the Lai authorities' move a "regression" in media cooperation.
He denounced the move as "a deliberate sabotage against cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation," urging the Lai authorities to immediately cease their political manipulation.
