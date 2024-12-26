Mainland denounces Taiwan-related content in recent U.S. bill, report

Xinhua) 09:25, December 26, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced the negative Taiwan-related content included in the recent U.S. National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference, adding that the inclusion of such content was an attempt by the United States to further arm Taiwan and stir up trouble in the Taiwan Strait.

"The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which allows no foreign interference," the spokesperson said.

The inclusion of the content sent seriously wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist elements and seriously jeopardized peace and stability in the Strait, which "we strongly deplore and firmly oppose," Chen said.

He urged the United States to match its action with its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and stop arming Taiwan while warning Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that no matter how many U.S. arms they buy, they cannot stop the historical trend toward the reunification of China.

Chen was also asked about the recent U.S. Department of Defense report on military and security developments involving China, which fabricated the Chinese military's threat to Taiwan.

Such a so-called report flagrantly intended to incite cross-Strait hostility and confrontation and instigate the Taiwan region to buy arms and prepare for war, Chen said.

He once again urged the United States to stop hyping Taiwan-related matters and sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" elements, and reiterated that addressing the Taiwan question is the internal affair of Chinese people on both sides of the Strait and brooks no external interference.

