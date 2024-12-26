Mainland vows support for Taiwan enterprises in market expansion

Xinhua) 08:34, December 26, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said on Wednesday that it will work with relevant authorities to support Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises in expanding their markets on the mainland.

Spokesperson Chen Binhua made the remarks in response to a media query about the mainland's supportive measures for Taiwan enterprises, noting that the mainland will facilitate cooperation in innovation and the integration of industrial and supply chains between enterprises across the Taiwan Strait.

The mainland encourages Taiwan businesses to engage in emerging industries such as industrial internet, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, and will support their efforts in advancing new quality productive forces, Chen said.

The spokesperson added that the Supreme People's Court had recently released several typical cases concerning the protection of Taiwan compatriots' legal interests on the mainland, which underscores the mainland's judicial efforts to boost their confidence in investing and starting businesses in the market.

He reiterated the mainland's support for enhancing connectivity between Fujian Province and Taiwan, noting that Fujian will further promote infrastructure construction to set up logistics channels linking Taiwan.

