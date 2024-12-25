China pledges vigorous exploration of "two systems" solution for Taiwan

December 25, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that the implementation of the "one country, two systems" in Taiwan would fully take into account the island's realities, and vigorous efforts will be dedicated to exploring a "two systems" solution to the Taiwan question.

Addressing a press conference, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said that the mainland will continue to unite with compatriots in Taiwan and actively explore the Taiwan solution to advance peaceful reunification.

The realities in Taiwan, the views and proposals of people from all walks of life on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, as well as the interests and sentiments of Taiwan compatriots, will all be taken into full consideration, he added.

"We believe that the people of Taiwan will develop a better understanding of the 'one country, two systems,'" Chen said, adding that the "two systems" solution to the Taiwan question will play its full role while compatriots on both sides work together toward peaceful reunification.

As this year marks the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, Chen said the great achievements of Macao since its return have proven to the world that the cause of "one country, two systems" has distinctive institutional strengths and strong vitality, and it is feasible, effective and well-received by the people.

