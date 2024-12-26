Mainland better protects Taiwan residents' rights, interests with revised judicial document

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Wednesday announced the revision of a judicial document to properly handle cases involving the recognition and enforcement of civil judgments issued by regional courts in Taiwan.

The revision to the document, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, is aimed at protecting the legitimate rights and interests of civil entities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait in accordance with the law, the SPC said in a statement.

The existing document took effect in 2015.

According to the revised version, if an applicant submits a request for the recognition of a civil judgment from a Taiwan court, the court on the mainland should review the request and issue a ruling on whether to recognize the judgment.

Concerning who can submit requests, the revised document expands the definition from the parties to a civil judgment issued by a Taiwan court to their heirs or successors to rights.

The revised document also added regulations on default judgments issued by Taiwan courts, outlined specific requirements for the contents of the application, and detailed the circumstances under which the recognition of a civil judgment would be denied.

