Mainland spokesperson denounces DPP for hyping up undersea cable incident

Xinhua) 10:16, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for their baseless speculation and inflammatory comments regarding a recent undersea cable incident.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the DPP's claim that the incident was "not a mere accident" and that it was an escalation in the mainland's "gray zone" operations to place pressure on Taiwan.

According to media reports, an undersea communication cable near the port of Keelung was allegedly damaged last week by an anchor being dragged by a cargo ship.

Chen noted that undersea cable damage is a common maritime occurrence, with over 100 such incidents reported globally each year.

Without establishing the facts or accountability, the DPP's remarks reflect its unscrupulous approach to manipulating anti-mainland sentiment, according to Chen.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)