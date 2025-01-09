Mainland thanks Taiwan people for condolences on Xizang quake

Xinhua) 08:32, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people of Taiwan who have sent messages of care and condolences following an earthquake in the Xizang Autonomous Region.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, noted that the 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xizang on Tuesday morning, causing a massive death toll and loss of property.

Following the earthquake, relevant authorities have launched all-out efforts in disaster response and done solid work on relocating people in quake-stricken areas to safe shelters, Chen said.

In various ways, different sectors and members of the public from Taiwan have expressed their care and condolences for people affected by the earthquake, which demonstrates the close bond between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, Chen said.

