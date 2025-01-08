Chinese vice premier stresses all-out rescue efforts in Xizang quake

Xinhua) 16:34, January 08, 2025

LHASA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed all-out efforts to rescue and treat the injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the Xizang Autonomous Region.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, underscored the importance of ensuring that the disaster-stricken people stay safe and warm this winter.

The strong earthquake struck Dingri County in the city of Xigaze Tuesday, leaving 126 dead and 188 others injured by midnight.

The vice premier led a team to the quake site to guide the rescue and relief efforts. Upon his arrival, Zhang immediately headed to Changsuo Township, the most severely affected area. He visited quake victims at the rescue sites, temporary shelters and hospitals. He also inspected ongoing rescue operations, repair efforts for damaged infrastructure, and the provision of medical treatment, relief supplies and living arrangements for local residents.

Zhang chaired a meeting on rescue work for the next stage, stressing all-out efforts to continue search and rescue, treat the injured and provide enough heating supplies for all affected residents as the quake-hit zone is located in high-altitude and frigid areas.

He also called for enhancing monitoring and early warning of aftershocks and thoroughly inspecting damaged buildings and potential geological hazards to prevent secondary injuries and fatalities.

Post-disaster reconstruction must be accelerated, the vice premier said, to ensure that quake-hit residents can move into safe and warm homes as soon as possible.

