Chinese airlines scramble to fly medics and essential supplies to earthquake-stricken area in Southwest China’s Xizang region

Global Times) 15:49, January 08, 2025

(Photo/Courtesy of China Eastern Airlines)

China Eastern Airlines' flight MU2335 departed from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Wednesday, with a stop in Xi'an before arriving at Lhasa. The flight transported 13 medical staffers from Shanghai and 7.45 tons of relief supplies, including cotton-padded clothes and quilts to the affected region, the airline announced on Wednesday.

At 8:13 am on Wednesday, Air China CA049 earthquake relief charter flight departed from Lhasa Airport for Dingri Airport in Xigaze, carrying 42 airport support workers to Dingri airport to assist with emergency disaster relief operations.

At 2:49 pm on Tuesday, Air China flight CA4431 became the first flight to land in Dingri county, Xigaze, after the earthquake struck the area, delivering disaster relief commanders and essential supplies to the affected.

(Photo/Courtesy of Air China)

Also, Spring Airlines reported that it dispatched a plane carrying more than 500 boxes of relief supplies, which took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and arrived at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport. The supplies will be transferred to Xigaze and promptly delivered to the disaster-stricken area.

On Tuesday, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri county in Xigaze, Southwest China's Xizang region. As of 7 pm Tuesday, 126 fatalities and 188 injuries were reported, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

China's central authorities have dispatched approximately 22,000 disaster relief items to the quake-hit region, including cotton tents, winter coats, quilts, and folding beds, along with specialized materials designed for the high-altitude and cold conditions.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have allocated 100 million yuan ($13.9 million) to back up disaster relief efforts in Xizang. The National Development and Reform Commission also allocated 100 million yuan for post-disaster emergency operations.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)