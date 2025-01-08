China's public security authorities launch disaster response in quake-hit Xizang
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Following an earthquake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Public Security immediately launched a disaster response and mobilized local police force to carry out rescue, traffic management and public security missions.
A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xizang on Tuesday morning.
After the earthquake, relevant public security authorities in Xizang dispatched police personnel to the quake-hit area and worked to ensure the efficiency and order of rescue missions, as well as the unimpeded flow of emergency responders, equipment and supplies into the region.
By Tuesday noon, the public security organs of the city of Xigaze, Dingri County and surrounding counties had assigned more than 460 police officers in three batches tasked with rescue, emergency response and patrol work.
