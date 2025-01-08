All-China Women's Federation raises over 13 million yuan for quake relief in Xizang

Xinhua) 08:45, January 08, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China Children and Teenagers' Fund and the China Women's Development Foundation, both of which are under the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), have raised 13.75 million yuan (about 1.9 million U.S. dollars) in funds and supplies for earthquake relief in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xizang on Tuesday morning.

Following the earthquake, the ACWF issued notifications and guidelines for its local branches to participate in relief work, and kicked off a fundraising project on Alipay, a major online-payment platform in China.

As part of the ACWF's efforts, relief supplies including over 4,800 quilts, 500 down jackets and 10,000 cases of instant noodles have been dispatched to the affected area.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)