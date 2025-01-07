Mount Qomolangma scenic area closed after 6.8-magnitude quake hit Xizang

LHASA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Mount Qomolangma scenic area was temporarily closed, and tourists and staff were in safe condition after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the Xizang Autonomous Region Tuesday morning, according to local authorities.

Dingri is home to the base camp of the world's highest peak. Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead and 62 injured during the earthquake, according to the regional disaster relief headquarters.

The hotel buildings and surrounding areas in the scenic area have remained intact, and tourists and staff are safe, according to the Dingri Culture and Tourism Bureau.

The Qomolangma Station for Atmospheric and Environmental Research of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, located in Dingri, is experiencing a power outage. However, the facilities have remained in good condition.

Located at the China-Nepal border, Mount Qomolangma reaches an altitude of more than 8,840 meters, with its northern section located in Xizang.

The weather forecast showed that Dingri's temperature ranged from minus 18 degrees Celsius to zero.

The Chinese side of Mount Qomolangma received 13,764 overseas tourists in 2024, more than twice the number recorded in 2023. This is a notable sign of booming international tourism following China's relaxation of its visa policies.

According to the County Bureau of Culture and Tourism, these tourists are mainly from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Germany and France.

