Pic story: inheritor of traditional Reba Dance in Xizang

Xinhua) 08:58, January 07, 2025

People perform Reba Dance in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Ani, 60, is an inheritor of the traditional Reba Dance. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

Ani learned Reba Dance from his mother when he was 14 years old, and has devoted 46 years to mastering the art. In recent years, he has trained more than 100 apprentices to preserve the art. He hopes that his students can bring the dance to more stages, sharing its unique charm with a wider audience.

Members of a Reba Dance performing team wait for rehearsal in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

People perform Reba Dance in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Ani performs Reba Dance in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2024 shows people performing Reba Dance in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Members of a Reba Dance performing team pose for a photo in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Ani explains key movements of Reba Dance to his apprentices in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Ani puts on dance attire in Chido Township, Dengqen County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

