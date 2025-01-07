Home>>
53 dead, 62 injured in Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake
(Xinhua) 13:12, January 07, 2025
LHASA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured as of Tuesday noon, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).
