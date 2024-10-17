5.3-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported

Firefighters check the affected buildings in Akqi County of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2024. A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:23 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The epicenter was monitored at 41.11 degrees north latitude and 78.53 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said the CENC. (Photo by Rozahmamat Hasantur/Xinhua)

URUMQI, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- No casualties or collapse of buildings have been reported so far following a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Akqi County in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:23 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), authorities said.

The epicenter was monitored at 41.11 degrees north latitude and 78.53 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter is 22 km away from the county seat of Akqi and 59 km away from Wushi county, Aksu Prefecture. The jolt of the quake was felt in both Akqi and Wushi counties. A resident in Akqi County said he was jolted awake during the sleep.

Rescuers have rushed to the epicenter.

