China establishes world's largest quake early warning network

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China has successfully completed its National Earthquake Early Warning Project, unveiling the world's largest earthquake early warning network, the China Earthquake Administration (CEA) said on Friday.

The project, through the deployment of 15,899 monitoring stations across the country, will provide the public with earthquake early warning service and rapid earthquake intensity reporting service, Yin Chaomin, vice head of the administration, said at a press conference.

Earlier warnings issued by the project can reach the public through TV, IPTV, mobile APPs such as WeChat and Alipay, as well as loudspeakers in villages, according to Yin.

Earthquake early warning relies on a dense network of seismic monitoring stations to issue alerts before destructive seismic waves arrive. It takes advantage of the fact that seismic waves travel significantly slower than electromagnetic waves.

The public can take precautionary measures to reduce casualties, after receiving warnings a few seconds to tens of seconds before the arrival of the seismic waves.

According to Yin, through the project, China made significant breakthroughs in the core technologies of earthquake early warning and rapid intensity reporting, and the overall performance of the system is comparable to international advanced standard.

For the five critical zones including north China and coast areas of southeast China, the project can issue early warning signals within seconds of an earthquake. It can also report the intensity of any earthquake that occurred in any part of China within minutes.

The project can detect an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 or above for most parts of the country. In the eastern regions, it can detect any earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0 or above. In densely populated areas like the capital circle and the Yangtze River Delta, any earthquake with a magnitude of 1.0 or above will be detected by the project.

The project has been integrated with industries such as railways, pipelines, power grids, nuclear power, and natural gas, Yin said.

China is a country of many earthquakes. In 2023, the country reported 18 earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 or above. Of these, 11 occurred on the Chinese mainland, including 2 with a magnitude greater than 6.

