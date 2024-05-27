No casualties reported in 5.0-magnitude quake in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 14:12, May 27, 2024

CHENGDU, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled Muli County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 11:07 a.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 8 km, was monitored at 28.25 degrees north latitude and 100.70 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or housing damages, according to the Liangshan prefectural emergency management department and Muli county publicity department.

The epicenter is near Shuiluo town, within five kilometers of which is at an average altitude of 3,316 meters.

The tremors were also felt in neighboring regions including Daocheng County under Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)