5.0-magnitude quake jolts waters near Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 16:36, May 22, 2024

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted sea areas off Hualien County of China's Taiwan at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.80 degrees north latitude and 121.74 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)