5.6-magnitude quake jolts waters off Taiwan: CENC

Xinhua) 16:25, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Hualien County in China's Taiwan at 3:45 p.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.22 degrees north latitude and 121.89 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)