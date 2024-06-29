Home>>
5.3-magnitude quake hits near coast of northern Chile -- GFZ
(Xinhua) 13:16, June 29, 2024
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted near coast of northern Chile at 0421 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 75.9 km, was initially determined to be at 24.00 degrees south latitude and 70.22 degrees west longitude.
