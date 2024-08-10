We Are China

5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Shinagawa

Xinhua) 09:45, August 10, 2024

TOKYO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 shook Japan's Shinagawa prefecture, Japan's weather agency reported.

The quake was felt in Tokyo, with no tsunami warning issued.

