5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Shinagawa
(Xinhua) 09:45, August 10, 2024
TOKYO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 shook Japan's Shinagawa prefecture, Japan's weather agency reported.
The quake was felt in Tokyo, with no tsunami warning issued.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)
