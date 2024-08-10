Home>>
6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Sea of Okhotsk: JMA
(Xinhua) 14:11, August 10, 2024
TOKYO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 on Saturday jolted southern Sea of Okhotsk near the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, the country's weather agency said.
The temblor occurred at 12:29 p.m. local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
At a depth of 490 km, the epicenter was located at a latitude of 47.4 degrees north and a longitude of 145.6 degrees east, said the JMA.
No tsunami warning has been issued.
