6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Sea of Okhotsk: JMA

Xinhua) 14:11, August 10, 2024

TOKYO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 on Saturday jolted southern Sea of Okhotsk near the coast of Hokkaido, Japan, the country's weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at 12:29 p.m. local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

At a depth of 490 km, the epicenter was located at a latitude of 47.4 degrees north and a longitude of 145.6 degrees east, said the JMA.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

