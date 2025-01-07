Casualties reported in 6.8-magnitude quake in Xizang

Xinhua) 11:12, January 07, 2025

LHASA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Casualties were reported after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).

House collapses were reported in Tonglai Village, located in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, also known as Shigatse.

The county head of Dingri told Xinhua that the earthquake was distinctly felt in the county. Local authorities are reaching out to various townships in the county to assess the impact of the quake.

The epicenter was monitored at 28.5 degrees north latitude and 87.45 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Center.

