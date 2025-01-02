4.8-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 11:08, January 02, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Yongning County in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Thursday at 10:01 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 38.4 degrees north latitude and 106.22 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)