Home>>
4.8-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Ningxia
(Xinhua) 11:08, January 02, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Yongning County in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Thursday at 10:01 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
The epicenter was monitored at 38.4 degrees north latitude and 106.22 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 5.3-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported
- Early warning system alerts over 129,000 before 4.7 earthquake
- 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Sea of Okhotsk: JMA
- 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan's Shinagawa
- China releases first large-scale seismic data processing model with 100 million parameters
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.