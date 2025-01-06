Officials assure Yinchuan residents of sufficient relief supplies after quakes

Xinhua) 10:02, January 06, 2025

YINCHUAN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Local officials have assured residents in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, of sufficient relief supplies after two earthquakes struck the city Thursday.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Yongning County in Yinchuan on Thursday, followed by a 4.6-magnitude one that jolted Jinfeng District in Yinchuan the same day. No deaths or house collapses have been reported from the two quakes, or from the multiple aftershocks. Six people sustained minor injuries, according to the latest tally released at a press briefing held on Saturday.

A total of 4,969 individuals have been identified as in need of relocation following the quakes. Emergency supplies, including 7,250 items such as cotton-padded tents and blankets, are in place, according to information from the press briefing.

Yinchuan City has signed an agreement with a local supermarket chain to keep an inventory of 12 types of supplies, including mineral water, instant noodles, and biscuits, which can meet the daily needs of residents in the urban area for five days, said Shao Zhonghong, head of Yinchuan's emergency management department.

The officially announced emergency shelters in Yinchuan City can accommodate 851,400 people, while other types of shelters can temporarily house 500,000 people, Shao added.

Chinese authorities activated a level-four disaster-relief emergency response after the 4.8-magnitude quake.

The recent quakes in Yinchuan became one of the top trending topics on China's popular microblogging site Weibo.

Zeng Xianwei, head of Ningxia earthquake-monitoring authorities, said the recent frequent seismic activities do not signify an impending major earthquake. However, the possibility of noticeable seismic events occurring in the original quake zone and nearby regions in the coming days cannot be ruled out, said Zeng.

