Xizang's first hydrogen energy industrial park breaks ground

Xinhua) 09:50, January 07, 2025

LHASA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A hydrogen energy industrial park project broke ground in the city of Shannan on Sunday, marking the first of its kind in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

The first phase of the project is expected to enter operation in September, able to produce 1,000 standard cubic meters of high-purity hydrogen and 300 cubic meters of high-purity oxygen per hour.

The project was created by the city's Nedong District government and a power technology company based in south China's city of Shenzhen as the result of investment attraction efforts. The two parties signed a framework agreement on Oct. 30, 2024.

Sonam Phuntsog, head of Nedong, said the project not only contributes to the high-quality development of Xizang's economy but also provides important insights for the development of the plateau's renewable energy industry.

