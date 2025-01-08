Rescue and relief efforts in full swing after 6.8-magnitude quake hit Xizang
Tents for earthquake-affected residents are set up in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning.
Earthquake-affected residents stay in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Earthquake-affected residents stay in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Earthquake-affected residents cook dinner in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Earthquake-affected residents have dinner in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Earthquake-affected residents have dinner in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Earthquake-affected residents have dinner in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Tents for earthquake-affected residents are set up in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Tents for earthquake-affected residents are set up in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches fourth-level emergency response to Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake
- China's public security authorities launch disaster response in quake-hit Xizang
- HKSAR chief executive mourns victims of Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake
- China deploys satellites for Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake rescue efforts
- Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake response raised to highest level
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.