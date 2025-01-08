We Are China

Rescue and relief efforts in full swing after 6.8-magnitude quake hit Xizang

Ecns.cn) 15:10, January 08, 2025

Tents for earthquake-affected residents are set up in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning.

Earthquake-affected residents stay in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Earthquake-affected residents stay in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Earthquake-affected residents cook dinner in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Earthquake-affected residents have dinner in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Earthquake-affected residents have dinner in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Earthquake-affected residents have dinner in a tent in Lhaze County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Tents for earthquake-affected residents are set up in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

Tents for earthquake-affected residents are set up in Lhaze County of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)