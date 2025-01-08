Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake response raised to highest level

Xinhua) 10:30, January 08, 2025

LHASA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The earthquake emergency response in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has been raised to level I, the highest level, the region's emergency command center announced Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)