Strong Xizang earthquake: What we know

LHASA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A powerful earthquake jolted southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, killing at least 95 people and injuring 130 others. The following is what we know about the disaster as of Tuesday afternoon.

-- Quake:

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time);

The epicenter was in Tsogo Township of Dingri County administered by the city of Xigaze;

-- Destruction:

It was the strongest tremor recorded in Dingri during the past five years;

More than 1,000 houses sustained varying degrees of damage;

The Mount Qomolangma scenic area was temporarily closed;

No damage has been reported so far in Tashilhunpo Monastery, Panchen Rinpoche's traditional seat, in the city of Xigaze, where the tremor was felt;

-- Rescue efforts:

President Xi Jinping ordered all-out rescue efforts to save lives and minimize casualties;

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing led a team to the quake site;

More than 3,400 rescuers and over 340 medical workers have been sent to the quake-hit area;

Some 22,000 disaster relief items, including cotton tents, winter coats, quilts and folding beds, together with special relief materials for high-altitude and frigid areas, have been dispatched by central authorities;

-- Disaster zone:

Home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak -- Mount Qomolangma, Dingri has a population of over 61,000;

It is one of the most populous border counties in Xizang;

Dingri is located in an area with an average altitude of 4,500 meters.

