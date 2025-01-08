Home>>
HKSAR chief executive mourns victims of Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake
(Xinhua) 13:17, January 08, 2025
HONG KONG, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), has pledged aid to disaster relief work after a deadly earthquake jolted southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning.
Lee mourned the deceased and expressed sympathies to the injured via social media.
He said that he had instructed local authorities to closely follow the development of the relief efforts, adding that the HKSAR government stands ready to provide aid through its disaster relief fund.
By 7 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 126 people had been confirmed dead and 188 others injured from the 6.8-magnitude quake, which also toppled thousands of rural houses on the northern slope of the Himalayas.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's public security authorities launch disaster response in quake-hit Xizang
- China launches fourth-level emergency response to Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake
- All-China Women's Federation raises over 13 million yuan for quake relief in Xizang
- China's central bank opens "green lane" for allocating funds to quake-hit Xizang
- All-out rescue efforts underway following Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.