First hot meal after Xizang earthquake
(People's Daily App) 16:36, January 08, 2025
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning. Thanks to the quick response of Chinese military and relief efforts of the soldiers, the people in the disaster-stricken area received their first hot meal following the earthquake.
(Video edited by Chen Xiangru and Li Zhuoman)
