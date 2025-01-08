Home>>
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Qinghai
(Xinhua) 16:20, January 08, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Madoi County in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 34.79 degrees north latitude and 97.51 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 14 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
