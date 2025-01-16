Trade between Chinese mainland, Taiwan records year-on-year increase of 9.4 pct

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Trade between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan increased by 9.4 percent year-on-year in 2024, highlighting steady progress in economic exchanges and cooperation between the two sides, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Total trade between the mainland and Taiwan reached 292.97 billion U.S. dollars last year, with mainland exports to Taiwan increasing by 9.8 percent and imports from Taiwan rising by 9.3 percent, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, citing data from the General Administration of Customs.

Investment activity also remained resilient. The Ministry of Commerce reported the establishment of 7,941 new Taiwan-funded enterprises on the mainland in 2024, reflecting a 1.6 percent year-on-year increase.

Fujian Province, located near Taiwan, played a pivotal role in cross-Strait economic integrated development. From January to November 2024, trade between Fujian and Taiwan reached 85.22 billion yuan (11.86 billion U.S. dollars), up 3.2 percent year-on-year.

The province also saw the launch of 2,117 new Taiwan-funded enterprises, a 16 percent rise compared to the previous year. In addition, Fujian's ports recorded 920,000 visits from Taiwan residents, marking a significant 53.3 percent increase.

Chen also highlighted plans to enhance support for individuals and businesses from Taiwan in the coming year. Key measures include improving the business environment, promoting industrial collaboration, and developing hubs for Taiwan-funded enterprises.

"We will continue to introduce policies that deepen cross-Strait integrated development," Chen said, highlighting measures to strengthen ties with the mainland's domestic market and create opportunities driven by high-standard opening up.

