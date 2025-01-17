Home>>
Mainland to resume group tour services for Fujian, Shanghai residents to Taiwan: ministry
(Xinhua) 09:08, January 17, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will soon resume group tour services for residents of Fujian and Shanghai to Taiwan, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.
