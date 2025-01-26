Mainland confirms Taiwan inspection tour applications by tourism operators in Fujian, Shanghai
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday confirmed that tourism operators in eastern Fujian Province and Shanghai Municipality had submitted applications to Taiwan authorities for inspection tours of the island.
Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said in response to a media query that tourism industries on both sides of the Taiwan Strait had shown high enthusiasm for restoring cross-Strait tourist trips, adding that tourism operators of the two sides have been actively coordinating with each other.
On Jan. 17, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that the Chinese mainland would soon resume group tour services to Taiwan for residents of Fujian and Shanghai.
"We hope that the tourism operators' inspection trips to Taiwan will be successful, thereby laying a good foundation for the upcoming resumption of group tours by Fujian and Shanghai residents to the island," the spokesperson said.
