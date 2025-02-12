Hope film 'Ne Zha 2' to be screened in Taiwan island as soon as possible: spokesperson

In response to heated discussions about "Ne Zha 2" on the island of Taiwan, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, expressed the wish on Wednesday's press conference that the film will be screened in the island as soon as possible, allowing more people in the island to directly experience the charm of Chinese culture and understand the powerful strength and momentum of the mainland's film and cultural industries.

At the press conference, commenting on the inquiry about the box office of the Spring Festival movies in the Chinese mainland in 2025, which has exceeded 10 billion yuan hitting a record high, the heated discussions in Taiwan island on the movie "Ne Zha 2," which has been high in both word-of-mouth and box office, with some media people saying "this represents the enhancement of cultural strength and national power" and "this is the story of the Chinese people themselves," as well as some netizens' hopes to watch these mainland movies in Taiwan, Zhu said the discussions reflect the shared historical memories and deep emotional resonance across the Taiwan Straits toward Chinese culture.

The box office for "Ne Zha 2" has already exceeded 9 billion yuan. "As you can see, a number of movies released during this year's Spring Festival drew inspiration from China's outstanding traditional culture, reflecting the deep cultural connotations of the Chinese nation, and demonstrating the cultural confidence of the Chinese nation," said Zhu.

The spokesperson also welcomed people from the island to the mainland to watch the film and visit some of the filming locations.

