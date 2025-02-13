Taiwan authorities lack sincerity in restoring cross-Strait tourism: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:37, February 13, 2025

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, gestures at a regular press conference in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for using procedural excuses to delay the restoration of cross-Strait tourism.

The DPP authorities have stood as the main obstacle to resuming cross-Strait tourism, not the lack of communication between tourism organizations, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

Tourism operators in Fujian Province and Shanghai Municipality had submitted applications to visit the island, hoping to do market research for the resumption of Taiwan tours for Fujian and Shanghai residents.

The DPP authorities claimed that affairs related to Taiwan-bound mainland tourism, including the tours in question, should be discussed first between the Taiwan Strait Tourism Association and the mainland-based Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Straits.

Zhu said the mainland does not oppose the two aforementioned organizations discussing arrangements for cross-Strait tourism after its resumption.

"If Taiwan claims it is ready to welcome mainland tourists, it should allow tourism inspection groups to visit immediately rather than making excuses to stall," Zhu said.

The DPP lacks sincerity in restoring cross-Strait tourism and focuses more on political maneuvering than facilitating travel for mainland visitors, Zhu said.

Additionally, Zhu condemned the DPP authorities' refusal to grant entry permits to Shanghai delegations invited to participate in the 2025 Taipei Lantern Festival, calling it an act of political obstruction that damages cross-Strait cultural exchanges.

She urged the DPP authorities to remove restrictions on cross-Strait exchanges and take practical steps to allow mainland tourists to visit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)