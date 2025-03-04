We Are China

Birds collect nectar as flowers begin to bloom

Ecns.cn) 14:52, March 04, 2025

A bird collects nectar from a flower in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 3, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

As flowers began to bloom, birds flittered gracefully among the blossoms, foraging for food.

A bird collects nectar from a flower in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 3, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

A bird collects nectar from a flower in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 3, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

A bird collects nectar from a flower in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 3, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

A bird collects nectar from a flower in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 3, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

A bird collects nectar from a flower in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 3, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)