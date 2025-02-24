Italian delegation experiences culture of She ethnic group in China's Fujian
Italian guests pose for photos in local customs at Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Italian guests visit a museum introducing folk customs of the She ethnic group in Banyueli Village, Xinan Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Villagers perform folk songs of the She ethnic group for Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Performers take a group photo with Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Villagers perform wedding customs of the She ethnic group for Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Italian guests take selfies in She ethnic group costumes at a tourism service center of Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Two Italian women (front) dress in She ethnic group costumes step out of the changing room at a tourism service center of Banyueli Village in Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Italian guests visit a museum introducing wedding customs of the She ethnic group in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Villagers dressed in She ethnic group costumes welcome Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
An Italian guest tries to make glutinous rice cakes in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Italian guests visit a local residence of the She ethnic group in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Photos
Related Stories
- County in SE China's Fujian develops thriving fishing industry
- Jurassic bird fossils found in Fujian rewrite history of avian evolution
- Bench dragon parade celebrates upcoming Lantern Festival in Fujian
- Group of adorable ducks brings early spring vibes to E China's Xiamen
- Beautiful flowers of pink trumpet trees attract citizens and tourists in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.