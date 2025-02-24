Italian delegation experiences culture of She ethnic group in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:09, February 24, 2025

Italian guests pose for photos in local customs at Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Italian guests visit a museum introducing folk customs of the She ethnic group in Banyueli Village, Xinan Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Villagers perform folk songs of the She ethnic group for Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Performers take a group photo with Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Villagers perform wedding customs of the She ethnic group for Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Italian guests take selfies in She ethnic group costumes at a tourism service center of Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Two Italian women (front) dress in She ethnic group costumes step out of the changing room at a tourism service center of Banyueli Village in Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Italian guests visit a museum introducing wedding customs of the She ethnic group in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Villagers dressed in She ethnic group costumes welcome Italian guests in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An Italian guest tries to make glutinous rice cakes in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Italian guests visit a local residence of the She ethnic group in Banyueli Village of Xinan Town, Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 20, 2025. A delegation from Sardinia, Italy visited the village on Thursday, experiencing the unique She ethnic group culture and customs. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

