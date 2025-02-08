Group of adorable ducks brings early spring vibes to E China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 14:42, February 08, 2025

As "Lichun," or the Beginning of Spring, arrives, life awakens everywhere. Recently, a group of tufted ducks with panda-colored feathers visited the Xiamen Horticulture Expo Garden in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The ducks were seen paddling in groups across the pond, sometimes dipping their heads to forage for food, other times playing and frolicking. Occasionally, they flapped their wings, sending ripples across the water and bringing a sense of vitality to the pond.

Under the warm sunshine, the cute and adorable ducks, along with the bald cypress trees by the pond, created a picturesque scene that attracted many residents and tourists to stop and enjoy the view.

A photo shows a tufted duck at the Xiamen Horticulture Expo Garden in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

