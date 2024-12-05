In pics: devoted postman on maritime route of SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 13:54, December 05, 2024

Shi Jinquan delivers packages at a dock of Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Shi Jinquan is a mailman on the only maritime postal route of southeastern China's Fujian Province, who serves four islands, eight administrative villages and eight offshore fishing communities.

At the age of eight, Shi started to accompany his father, the former postman of the postal route, to deliver letters, and officially took over his father's position at 18. He has served here for 27 years.

Everyday at 8 a.m., he starts to sort and load mails and express deliveries at the postal service center in Sandu Town, and then drives his boat to deliver them.

Although the islands are remote and the fishing communities are like mazes, Shi can accurately deliver letters and packages to each household at the Sanduao sea area by some unique ways such as the position of the sun, the direction of the tides, and the shape of the mountains.

Now, he has been familiar with every island village and every fishing community at the sea area. Fishermen and villagers are very grateful to him.

"My father told me that choosing this job means choosing a responsibility," said Shi Jinquan, "except for typhoons, the postal service on this route cannot be interrupted regardless of the scorching sun or heavy rain."

Shi Jinquan delivers a package to a villager at a dock of Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Shi Jinquan drives a boat to deliver packages in Sanduao sea area of Ningde City in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Shi Jinquan (R) delivers a package to a fisherman at a dock of Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Shi Jinquan drives a boat to Qingshan Island of Sandu Town of Ningde City in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Shi Jinquan packs parcels at a postal service center of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Shi Jinquan drives a boat at Sanduao sea area of Ningde City in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Shi Jinquan delivers packages at a dock of Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shi Jinquan drives a boat at Sanduao sea area of Ningde City in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows Shi Jinquan driving a boat to deliver packages in Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Shi Jinquan carries packages at a dock of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial dorne photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows Shi Jinquan delivering a package to a fisherman in Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows Shi Jinquan driving a boat to deliver packages at Sanduao sea area, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shi Jinquan drives a boat to deliver packages in Sanduao sea area of Ningde City in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows Shi Jinquan driving a boat to deliver packages at Sanduao sea area, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial dorne photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows Shi Jinquan delivering packages to villagers in Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shi Jinquan drives a boat to Qingshan Island of Sandu Town of Ningde City in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Shi Jinquan has a meal at a fast food restaurant in Sanduao Town of Ningde City in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Shi Jinquan washes his hands at his makeshift house in Sanduao sea area in southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shi Jinquan packs parcels at a postal service center of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shi Jinquan delivers packages in Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows Shi Jinquan driving a boat to deliver packages at Sanduao sea area, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows the Qingshan Island and fishing community in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows Shi Jinquan driving a boat to deliver packages for villagers in Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Shi Jinquan (1st R) talks with villagers in Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2024 shows Shi Jinquan driving a boat to deliver packages in Xiadangwei Village of Sandu Town, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)