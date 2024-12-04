Seaside scenery of Xiapu County in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 14:31, December 04, 2024

Tourists have fun on Xiawei island in Changchun Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 30, 2024.

Xiapu County is blessed with sinuate seashore along with numerous tidal flats, islands and reefs. Through coordinated strategies for both ecological conservation and economic development, the county has transformed itself into a stunning hub of thriving tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

An aerial drone photo shows the evening glow over the seaside in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 30, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Beishuang island in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2024.

An aerial panoramic drone photo shows tourists enjoying the sunrise scenery in Huazhu Village of Sansha Town in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2024.

This photo shows the sunrise scenery in Sansha Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2024.

This photo shows a view of Xiawei island in Changchun Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 30, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows a homestay on Beishuang island in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows the sunset scenery in Sansha Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows the sunrise scenery in Sansha Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2024.

This photo shows the sunrise scenery in Sansha Town of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists enjoying the sunrise scenery in Huazhu Village of Sansha Town in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 29, 2024.

