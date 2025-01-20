Beautiful flowers of pink trumpet trees attract citizens and tourists in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:14, January 20, 2025

Tourists enjoy leisure time amid blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Pink trumpet trees planted on over 200 mu (about 13.33 hectares) of land are currently in full bloom in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, creating a magnificent spectacle.

A local villager surnamed Huang mentioned that the area was once a barren mountain but has now been revitalized by the vibrant flowers. Previously a fruit orchard destroyed by a typhoon, the villagers transformed it into a cultural and tourism project in 2019 by planting pink trumpet trees on the mountain.

The pink trumpet trees have become a popular attraction for both locals and tourists. The area was opened to visitors in 2023, and now boasts over 6,000 of the trees. The flowering season of the trees lasts about two months, making the upcoming Spring Festival an ideal time to enjoy the beauty of the flowers.

Aerial photo shows blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Citizens stroll along a path amid blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Photo shows blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Citizens stroll along a path amid blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A tourist takes pictures of a card hanging on a branch of a blooming pink trumpet tree in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A woman plays a musical instrument amid blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Xiuyun)

Tourists enjoy leisure time amid blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Tourists enjoy leisure time amid blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Photo shows blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Photo shows blooming pink trumpet trees in Xixi village, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

