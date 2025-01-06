View of Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve in Fujian

Xinhua) 13:20, January 06, 2025

A drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows villagers planting mangroves at the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve in Yunxiao County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located in the estuary of the Zhangjiang river, the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve covers an area of 2,360 hectares. It was listed as one of the Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2008. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows a view of the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve in Yunxiao County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located in the estuary of the Zhangjiang river, the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve covers an area of 2,360 hectares. It was listed as one of the Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2008. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone panorama taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows a view of the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve in Yunxiao County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located in the estuary of the Zhangjiang river, the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve covers an area of 2,360 hectares. It was listed as one of the Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2008. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A staff member (1st L) briefs visitors on plants at the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve in Yunxiao County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Located in the estuary of the Zhangjiang river, the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve covers an area of 2,360 hectares. It was listed as one of the Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2008. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows a view of the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve in Yunxiao County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located in the estuary of the Zhangjiang river, the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve covers an area of 2,360 hectares. It was listed as one of the Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2008. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows birds flying at the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve in Yunxiao County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located in the estuary of the Zhangjiang river, the Zhangjiangkou National Mangrove Nature Reserve covers an area of 2,360 hectares. It was listed as one of the Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2008. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

