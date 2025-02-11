Bench dragon parade celebrates upcoming Lantern Festival in Fujian
Bench dragons wind their way through a village to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Putian, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)
The bench dragon parade is staged to pray for good luck in the new year.
The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 12 this year.
