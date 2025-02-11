We Are China

Bench dragon parade celebrates upcoming Lantern Festival in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 13:49, February 11, 2025

Bench dragons wind their way through a village to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Putian, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

The bench dragon parade is staged to pray for good luck in the new year.

The Lantern Festival falls on Feb. 12 this year.

Bench dragons wind their way through a village to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival in Putian, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)

